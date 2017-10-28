Pages Navigation Menu

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving in connection with his DUI arrest in May

Today, Tiger Woods pleaded guilty to reckless driving and has agreed to enter a diversion program, avoiding a DUI conviction stemming from his May arrest. The 41-year-old former golfer, who last won a championship in 2008, was booked on a driving under the influence charge in Florida after he was found asleep behind the wheel …

