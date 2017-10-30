Tinubu speaks on ‘cabal’ in Buhari’s govt

Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday stated that there was no cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. He spoke on Monday after a closed door meeting with the President. Reporters had asked him to react to speculations that a cabal was controlling the current administration. In his […]

Tinubu speaks on ‘cabal’ in Buhari’s govt

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

