Tinubu speaks on ‘cabal’ in Buhari’s govt
Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Monday stated that there was no cabal in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government. He spoke on Monday after a closed door meeting with the President. Reporters had asked him to react to speculations that a cabal was controlling the current administration. In his […]
Tinubu speaks on ‘cabal’ in Buhari’s govt
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!