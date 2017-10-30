Pastor Paul Adefarasin: You Don’t Have To Pay Tithe In This New Covenant, It Won’t Make You A Millionaire – BuzzNigeria.com
|
Amoré
|
Pastor Paul Adefarasin: You Don't Have To Pay Tithe In This New Covenant, It Won't Make You A Millionaire
BuzzNigeria.com
Over the past few months, the subject of paying tithe in church has been causing a lot of disagreements among Christians from different denominations. While some reputable Men of God who have said a few things concerning the topic believe that there …
Daddy Freeze accused pastors of hacking into his account. Drops video on twitter.
Daddy Freeze Accuses Nigerian Pastors of Hacking His Account Over Tithe Drama
Tithing debate: Nigerian pastors hacked my Instagram account- Daddy Freeze
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!