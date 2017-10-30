Tiwa Savage Makes Shocking Revelation On “Farting”

Tiwa Savage says she’s comfortable about farting Before Today, Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy threw an hilarious shade at Tiwa Savage with a caption on a photo of her she shared via Instagram. Don jazzy claims Tiwa Savage is a professional when it comes to polluting the environment with fart He wrote: Person no go know …

The post Tiwa Savage Makes Shocking Revelation On “Farting” appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

