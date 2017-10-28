Today’s Noisemakers: Moses Ochonu, Victor Asemota, Denrele and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Sam Hart

It’s wedding season and the pressure is on for ladies to tie the knot. Before you jump into a forever-after madness, Sam Hart would like you to ensure these important boxes are checked.

See below:

All of you we are harassing to get married, please take your time. Look well & check off every box. Your general wellbeing depends on it. — Sam Hart (@hartng) October 28, 2017

My parents have this framed words hanging in their room, 32 yrs after. "Keep Thy Eyes Wide Open Before Marriage, And Half Shut Afterwards" https://t.co/wuyNvmHu21 — Kenechukwu (@akvnne) October 28, 2017

2. Chioma Agwuegbo

Also dishing out relationship advice is Chioma Agwuegbo. They say “men are from Mars and women are from Venus”, so when a woman tells you what’s up, pay attention.

Dear Nigerian men, a woman all by herself is not an anomaly you need to fix. Sometimes we just really want to be by ourselves. — Chioma Agwuegbo (@ChiomaChuka) October 27, 2017

Reactions

3. Onye Nkuzi

Have we ever sat down to ask ourselves, what does Nigeria really have to offer the world and how do we intend to go about it? Nigeria is mostly a consumer nation and Chukwudebelu has analysed how the brands we patronise conquered us.

See below:

The Chinese (CWAY) saw that drinking water was a problem, built a business around it. Indonesians (Indomie) saw we don't have time to cook. — Onye Nkuzi (@cchukudebelu) October 28, 2017

Reactions:

‘

4. Moses Ochonu

Buhari might be the most confused President right now. Moses Ochonu explains:

5. Victor Asemota

Technology expert Asemota tells a story about a differnt kinf of technology. Some people are calling it artificial intelligence.

Take a look:

6. Hafsat

Hatsat wants TwitterNG to know….

My people please epp me THANK GOD!!!!

Yesterday I got THE email and THE CALL for THE JOB. Not any sorta job THE JOB — Hafsat (@hafcyhabu) October 28, 2017

7. Onobello ft Denrele

Today is the last day of LFDW and Denrele spiced up the runway.

WATCH:

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Moses Ochonu, Victor Asemota, Denrele and others on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

