Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Today’s Noisemakers: Moses Ochonu, Victor Asemota, Denrele and others

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Opinion | 0 comments

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

1 Sam Hart

It’s wedding season and the pressure is on for ladies to tie the knot. Before you jump into a forever-after madness, Sam Hart would like you to ensure these important boxes are checked.

See below:

2. Chioma Agwuegbo

Also dishing out relationship advice is Chioma Agwuegbo. They say “men are from Mars and women are from Venus”, so when a woman tells you what’s up, pay attention.

Reactions

3. Onye Nkuzi

Have we ever sat down to ask ourselves, what does Nigeria really have to offer the world and how do we intend to go about it? Nigeria is mostly a consumer nation and Chukwudebelu has analysed how the brands we patronise conquered us.

See below:

Reactions:

4. Moses Ochonu

Buhari might be the most confused President right now. Moses Ochonu explains:

5. Victor Asemota

Technology expert Asemota tells a story about a differnt kinf  of technology. Some people are calling it artificial intelligence.

Take a look:

6. Hafsat

Hatsat wants TwitterNG to know….

7. Onobello ft Denrele

Today is the last day of LFDW and Denrele spiced up the runway.

WATCH:

Read » Today’s Noisemakers: Moses Ochonu, Victor Asemota, Denrele and others on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.