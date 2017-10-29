Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Togolese ‘fleeing human rights abuses’ to Ghana: UN – Gears Of Biz

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Gears Of Biz

Togolese 'fleeing human rights abuses' to Ghana: UN
Gears Of Biz
More than 500 Togolese nationals have sought refuge in neighbouring Ghana because of a government crackdown on opposition protests, the UN refugee agency said Friday. “So far, 513 asylum seekers have been registered by the Ghanaian authorities,” …
26 Togolese Arrested For Unlawful ProtestModern Ghana (press release) (blog)
Death Toll Mounts in Togolese Governmental Repression of Mass DemonstrationsCenter for Research on Globalization

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.