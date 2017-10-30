Togolese Protesters to face court today – Starr 103.5 FM
Togolese Protesters to face court today
The Greater Accra Police Command will today arraign 26 Togolese nationals before the court for staging an unlawful demonstration before in Accra. The demonstration was foiled by the Police after the Togolese converged at the Kawukudi Park in Accra to …
