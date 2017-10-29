Toke Makinwa reacts to condemnation of divorcees
Nigerian radio personality and television host, Toke Makinwa, has condemned ‘shaming’ of divorcees in Nigeria. The media personality urged Nigerians to stop the act, stressing that no one prays to be in that situation. She said this in reaction to a tweet by a fan who said Timi Dakolo has the right to talk about […]
Toke Makinwa reacts to condemnation of divorcees
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
