Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid preview: Spurs eye last 16 – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Tottenham Hotspur v Real Madrid preview: Spurs eye last 16
SkySports
Tottenham Hotspur are looking to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League by beating Real Madrid at Wembley on Wednesday. Mauricio Pochettino's side currently sit top of Group H, ahead of the defending champions on goal difference, after …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!