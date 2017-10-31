Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toyota Recalls 300,000 Sienna Minivans As They May Roll-Away Unexpectedly

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Just imagine this if you can; while traveling from Lagos to Abuja in a Toyota Sienna minivan and the driver parks to pee at Benin bypass.. And the next thing, the vehicle starts to roll-away with the passengers inside.  
That is the exact issue 2005-07 and 2009-10 models of Siennas are having. The problem is, the gear lever of some of the vehicle can shift out of park position without pressing the brakes.. and this can make the vehicle roll-away especially when the parking brake is not engaged. 
This is a family vehicle that doubles as school buses in Nigeria.. Therefore, it has a responsibility of keeping the kids safe.. which it has fallen short of. In order to fix this, Toyota would replace the shift-lock solenoids and this process will commence from 1st of December. 
If your Sienna is beginning to show signs of this problem, make sure you get it checked pending when the recall gets to your side. 
Source: Auto Josh 

This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.