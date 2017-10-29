Troops arrest fleeing Boko Haram terrorists

Troops of 93 Battalion, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Saturday 28th October 2017, based on a tip off by security conscious and well meaning Nigerians, arrested two suspected Boko Haram terrorists; Mallam Jamilu Adamu and Mallam Garba Adamu, seeing loitering around at Gishiri village, Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Preliminary investigation revealed that they hailed from Kirta village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State. It was further confirmed that they were fishermen in Kereta before they were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists who engaged them as boat operators for two years.

They further claimed that they belonged to the Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group. The suspects also stated that they escaped to Gishiri village from Boko Haram terrorists because of the concerted efforts of the military on the terrorists and also realising the fallacy of the Boko Haram terrorists’ ideology.

Meanwhile, troops of 121 Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in furtherance of the on going cleatance operations on Friday, 27th October 2017, gallantry as a potent fighting force by routing out Boko Haram terrorists who were taking refuge in the surroundings of Dure, Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State.

The troops engaged the terrorists and smoked them out of their hideouts at Jango, Nduma, Gobara, Bala Ibrahim, Fulani Rogo and Takwala villages and environs in Gwoza Local Government Area.

During the operations, the troops neutralised 3 Boko Haram terrorists and captured one other terrorist alive. While several terrorists were beleived to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

The troops also recovered one Fabrique Nationals (FN) rifle, one G3 rifle, charged magazines and a pair of military camouflage uniform suspected to be used by the terrorists to disguise as military personnel.

Unfortunately, one soldier sustained injury during the operation. He has since been evacuated to the unit’s Regimental Aid Post, for more medical attention.

The captured terrorist has been taken into custody for further interrogation and onward passage to relevant agencies.

The post Troops arrest fleeing Boko Haram terrorists appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

