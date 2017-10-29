Troops intercept Boko Haram suicide bomb squad

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Army, yesterday, said the efforts of the 8 Division to enhance troops responsiveness and domination of its area of responsibility paid off on Friday, as soldiers of 242 Battalion intercepted a Boko Haram suicide bomb squad at Ngalle village, northern Borno State.

Army spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, in a statement, said the “intercepted bomb could have been intended for troops or innocent and peace loving villagers.”

Usman added: “Following an attempt by the terrorists to escape on sighting troops, a terrorist was shot dead, while a huge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) cylinder was recovered.

“Other items recovered include an AK-47 rifle magazine, a motorcycle and some spare parts.

The statement said troops also intercepted escaping Boko Haram terrorists crossing Maiduguri-Monguno highway at Torowa village.

“One of the terrorists was shot dead, while others fled into the bush. The gallant troops recovered an AK-47 rifle with a magazine loaded with19 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 3 mobile phones, a SIM card and jewelries”.

