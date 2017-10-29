Troops kill 3 Boko Haram insurgents, recover arms in Borno

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said its troops killed three Boko Haram insurgents at Dure village in Gwoza local government area of Borno.

Director Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Kukasheka, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said this was part of efforts by the armed forces to degrade the remnants of the insurgents.

Kukasheka said that the troops engaged the terrorists in their hideouts at Jango, Nduma, Gobara, Bala Ibrahim, Fulani Rogo, Takwala villages and adjourning communities.

He explained that the troops also captured one Boko Haram fighter while several others escaped with gunshot wounds.

Kukasheka added that they recovered four rifles, charged magazines and a pair of military camouflage uniform from the terrorists.

The Army spokesman disclosed that the captured terrorist would be investigated before being transfered to relevant agencies.

“Troops of 121 Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in furtherance of the ongoing clearance operations on Friday, 27th October, 2017; displayed gallantry as a potent fighting force by routing out Boko Haram terrorists who were taking refuge in the surroundings of Dure, Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State.

“The troops engaged the terrorists and smoked them out of their hideouts at Jango, Nduma, Gobara, Bala Ibrahim, Fulani Rogo and Takwala villages and environs in Gwoza Local Government Area.

“During the operations, the troops neutralized 3 Boko Haram terrorists and captured one other terrorist alive. While several terrorists were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“The troops also recovered one Fabrique Nationals (FN) rifle, one G3 rifle, charged magazines and a pair of military camouflage uniform suspected to be used by the terrorists to disguise as military personnel.

“Unfortunately one soldier sustained injury during the operation. He has since been evacuated to the unit’s Regimental Aid Post, for more medical attention”.

NAN

The post Troops kill 3 Boko Haram insurgents, recover arms in Borno appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

