Truck crushes four in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

A truck, yesterday, crushed four persons in the Port Harcourt axis of the East-West Road, Rivers State.

An eye witness said the victims were riding in a tricycle (popularly called Keke NAPEP).

According to him, the truck, carrying some items, had lost control and fell on the victims, crushing them beyond recognition. He blamed the tragic incident on the poor state of the road.

