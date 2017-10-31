Pages Navigation Menu

TStv begins distribution, installation of ‘Promo’ decoders

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News, TSTV | 0 comments

Telcomm Satellite, operator of TStv Africa, the newly inaugurated indiginous pay satellite TV in Nigeria, has commenced distribution and installation of decoders free of charge nationwide. A Statement by Mr Ugo Madu, Head, Corporate Communications, TStv, on Tuesday in Abuja, said the action was in line with its promise to commence full commercial sales and operations on November 1 nationwide. Madu said the exercise was to ensure the proper monitoring and evaluation of the signal strength and quality of their channels and programmes nationwide.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

