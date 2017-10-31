TSTV commences roll-out of free decoders

…Says accreditation still ongoing, shifts commercial launch

By Michael Eboh

Digital satellite and PayTv operator, Telecoms Satellite Television (TSTv), yesterday, said it has commenced the distribution and installation of the 5,000 promo decoders across the country, pursuant to its full launch.

The company, in a statement in Abuja, however, stated that accreditation of its dealers was still ongoing and that commercial sale and rollout of the decoders would not commence until the accreditation process is concluded.

According to the company, it is striving to ensure uniformity and evenness in the sale of its decoders nationwide and is undertaking full branding of its dealers outlets across the country.

The company assured Nigerians that it remained committed to its promises to offer premium quality and affordable Direct-To-Home, DTH, services across the country seamlessly.

It said, “TStv Africa wishes to appreciate all Nigerians for the love, patience and understanding thus far in respect of the brand ‘TStv Africa.’ Foremost, we are not unaware of our promise to commence full commercial sales and operations of TStv Africa on 1st November, 2017 nationwide.

“In line with this commitment of ours, we have commenced the distribution and installation of TStv Africa Promo (free of cost) decoders across the country. This painstaking exercise is to ensure the proper monitoring and evaluation of the signal strength and quality of our channels and programs nationwide.

“Similarly, in a bid to achieve uniformity and evenness in the sales of our decoders nationwide, the accreditation of selected dealers is ongoing in addition to the full branding of the dealers’ outlets across the country.

“The above stated ongoing activities upon confirmation shall constitute a prelude to the commencement of the commercial sale of TStv Africa decoders nationwide. We wish to reassure Nigerians that we remain committed to our promise to offer premium quality and affordable DTH services across the country seamlessly. We seek your further understanding and support in this value driven course.”

