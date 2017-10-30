Pages Navigation Menu

Two Chinese citizens killed in Pakistan

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Pakistan government on Monday confirmed the death of two Chinese nationals who were killed in Southwestern Balochistan province days after they were kidnapped from Quetta, the Provincial Capital in May. “The DNA reports have confirmed that the two persons killed in Balochistan in June were the same two Chinese nationals, who were kidnapped from …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

