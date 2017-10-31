U.S. State Department urges Kurdish parties to work for united Iraq

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert on Monday urged Iraqi Kurdish parties to support the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and “work to realise strong KRG within a united and federal Iraq.” He said “strong KRG is essential to Iraqi long-term stability and to enduring defeat of Islamic State.” He urged all Kurdish parties to support…

The post U.S. State Department urges Kurdish parties to work for united Iraq appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

