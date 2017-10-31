Pages Navigation Menu

Udo Udoma, Adeosun join Buhari, NASS dinner in Aso Rock

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – THE Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma and the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun have joined the leadership of the National Assembly at the dinner with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa.

From left: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; President Muhammadu Buhari; Senate Presient, Bukola Saraki and the Speaker House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara during the dinner hosted by the Presidency for the leadership of the National Assembly at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 31/10/2017

The President is expected to present the 2018 budget estimate to the National Assembly this week, despite the fact that the Medium Term Expenditure Framework, MTEF which is the basis for the preparation of budget has not been passed.

The executive and the legislature have not been having smooth relationship and it is expected that the President will use the opportunity offered by the dinner to smoothen the not too friendly relationship between the two arms.

