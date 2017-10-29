Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Udom, Akpabio not at war, say A’Ibom PDP elders – The Punch

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Udom, Akpabio not at war, say A'Ibom PDP elders
The Punch
Some elders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State have called on those they described as “professional mudslingers” to desist from spreading falsehood about alleged misunderstanding between Governor Emmanuel Udom and his …
Udom Emmanuel's New Drive to Reshape Akwa IbomTHISDAY Newspapers
We Will Not Welcome Chaotic, Jumbled, Disorganised or Messy Development in Akwa Ibom state – Charles UdohWetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Feud between Akpabio, Emmanuel imaginary – PDP EldersGistmaster (blog)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.