Uganda: Minister Tells Age Limit Removal Opponents to Fight to Power – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Uganda: Minister Tells Age Limit Removal Opponents to Fight to Power
AllAfrica.com
Masaka — As the debate on the controversial proposal to scrap the age limit from the Constitution rages, a Cabinet minister has advised opponents of the plan to emulate President Yoweri Museveni and his colleagues who picked guns and fought their way
