Uganda: Minister Tells Age Limit Removal Opponents to Fight to Power – AllAfrica.com
New Vision
Uganda: Minister Tells Age Limit Removal Opponents to Fight to Power
Masaka — As the debate on the controversial proposal to scrap the age limit from the Constitution rages, a Cabinet minister has advised opponents of the plan to emulate President Yoweri Museveni and his colleagues who picked guns and fought their way …
