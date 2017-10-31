Ugwuanyi commends Aqua Rapha for employing youths 

From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the management of Aqua Rapha Investment Limited for helping in reducing the number of idle youths on the streets by providing them employment.

The governor, made the commendation when the management of Aqua Rapha visited him to present the European Quality Award the company won recently.

He observed that the company’s activities have helped to reduce the unemployment rate in the state.

“Your company is helping the government to tackle unemployment by engaging so many youths in jobs,” Ugwuanyi said.

He congratulated the company for winning the European Quality Award, promising to fix the road that passes through the company to the 9th Mile Corner through Eke in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Earlier in his speech, the Group Managing Director of Aqua Rapha Investment Ltd, Engr Sunday Nwankwo promised that the company would always support the state government in creating employment for the people of the state.

Nwankwo also applauded the efforts of the governor in the last two and half years he had governed the state, saying that he has brought good governance and abundant dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Presenting the award the company won to the governor, he told Ugwuanyi that “one good tenure deserves another” as he called on Enugu people to support him again in 2019.