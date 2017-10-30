Uhuru Kenyatta wins disputed Kenya presidential rerun – CNN
Uhuru Kenyatta wins disputed Kenya presidential rerun
(CNN) Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected for a second term after securing more than 98% of the vote in a highly-contentious rerun election that was boycotted by his main opposition rival. The announcement caps months of drama and …
