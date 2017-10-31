Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory: The next steps – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Uhuru Kenyatta's election victory: The next steps
Daily Nation
President Kenyatta. IEBC said he won the repeat poll with 7.5 million votes. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. Should they uphold President Kenyatta's win, the 56-year-old US-educated economist will be sworn in together with his deputy …
Kenyatta's win has been confirmed
Uhuru to be sworn in on November 28 if petitions against his win are dismissed
Time for Uhuru to serve as Father of the Nation
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!