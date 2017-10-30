Umahi renames Abakaliki stadium after late oldest citizen

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has renamed the Abakaliki Township Stadium after the late Ngele Oruta, the oldest man in the state.

Th 112-year-old Oruta was buried on Friday at Amagu-Izzi, in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased was a father to Sylvester Ngele, a former representative of Ebonyi North Zone in the Senate.

Umahi was quoted in a statement by Emmanuel Uzor, his Chief Press Secretary, as eulogising Oruta’s immense contribution to the state’s development.

The governor also played glowing tribute to the father of Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Benard Odoh, who was buried on Saturday at Onunweke, Isiofia in Ezza North.

He also pledged to construct new classrooms at the community primary school at Onunweke and name them after late Odoh, for his immeasurable contribution to the development of his area and the state.

“I commend the people of Izzi and Ezza clans of the state which are the major political blocs of the Abakaliki zone for their consistency and support for this administration.

“We are resolute in re-constructing the state’s ring road which connects eight of the 13 LGAs of the state of which the areas would be major beneficiaries,” Umahi was quoted as saying.

He also promised to construct the Okaleru road and bridge which connects Odoh’s community to Ebiaji, the headquarters of the council, among other roads.

Similarly, a former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi, who attended the burial, eulogised Odoh and described him as a man who touched the lives of his people in several ways.

“He weathered the storms of life to give his children quality education which culminated in Bernard, the Ebonyi SSG, being one of the youngest professors in the country.

Governor Umahi attended both burials in company of top government officials and politicians in the state. (NAN)

