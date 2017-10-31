UN bracing for 40000 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
UN bracing for 40000 Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria
Vanguard
Thousands of people have fled Cameroon's violence-hit anglophone regions into neighbouring Nigeria in recent weeks, the UN said Tuesday, adding it was preparing to help 40,000 refugees from the unrest. The UN refugee agency and Nigerian authorities …
Thousands of Cameroonians seek refuge in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!