UN to hold sustainable development forum in Bahrain

UN on Monday said over 1,000 business leaders, government officials and academics will converge at a UN forum Tuesday in Bahrain to strengthen global partnerships for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The three-day Forum, to be held by the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), in partnership with the government of Bahrain,…

