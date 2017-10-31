Pages Navigation Menu

UN to hold sustainable development forum in Bahrain

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments

UN on Monday said over 1,000 business leaders, government officials and academics will converge at a UN forum Tuesday in Bahrain to strengthen global partnerships for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. The three-day Forum, to be held by the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), in partnership with the government of Bahrain,…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

