Unbeaten Heavyweight Parker: Joshua Is Average, Robotic

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker has described world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua as ‘average’ and ‘robotic’.

Parker is a potential opponent for Joshua, 28, after the Nigerian-born Briton successfully defended his International Boxing Federation(IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) titles against Carlos Takam in Cardiff at the weekend.

Joshua stopped Takam in round 10 via a technical knockout after being pushed all the way by the Cameroonian-born French boxer.

According to The Sun, Parker does not seem too worried about a meeting with Joshua and has been critical of his style.

“I’ve said it many times, I’d love to fight Joshua so I can show what I’ve got,” Parker, 25, who has won all 24 of his professional fights, 18 via knockout, said.

“He’s good – he’s big, strong and learning, but I think he’s just average, he’s robotic.

“The jab he was throwing was very slow. He steps up all the time but I don’t think he looked that impressive. There wasn’t a lot of movement.

“He stood on the spot or tried to chase Takam down and catch him with big shots, but couldn’t knock him out.

“On 12 days’ notice [Takam] was very impressive – imagine if he’d had a full camp?”

Joshua has now won all 20 of his professional fights all of them coming via knockouts.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

