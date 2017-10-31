Pages Navigation Menu

UNICEF Bags meant for IDPs reportedly Being Sold in Kano Markets

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

A Twitter user @habuhk4‏ has revealed that bags donated by UNICEF for the use of internally displaced persons (IDPs) are being sold in markets in Kano State. @habuhk shared photos of a trader selling the backpacks. He wrote: @UNICEF tagged Bags for #IDPs being sold in #Kano. Was it also made to be sold or some unpatriotic […]

The post UNICEF Bags meant for IDPs reportedly Being Sold in Kano Markets appeared first on BellaNaija.

