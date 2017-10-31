UNICEF says 1,800 unaccompanied refugee children in need proper shelter

Two-thirds of almost 3,000 unaccompanied refugee and migrant children in Greece are not receiving proper shelter and care, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has warned in a news release on Monday. There are now some 1,800 unaccompanied children waiting for a place in shelter, living in open sites, reception centres, or who are otherwise stranded…

