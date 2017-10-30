Unity Bank Names Aminu Babangida Board Chairman – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Unity Bank Names Aminu Babangida Board Chairman
THISDAY Newspapers
Chairman of Board of Directors of Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Thomas A. Etuh has retired from the bank's board with effect from October 4th, 2017 and Alhaji Aminu Babangida (the erstwhile Vice Chairman of the Board) has been appointed the new chairman in line …
'Why Babangida is Unity Bank's chairman
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!