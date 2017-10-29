University of Africa:NUC Okeys Over 20 Full Time Courses For Bayelsa Private Varsity

By Osa Okhomina,Yenagoa

The National University Commission (NUC)‎ has considered and approved the establishment of the full time mode for the take off of some programmes in the main campus of the University of Africa in Toru-Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The decision by the NUC was contained in a letter issued to the Institution and signed by its Director, Academic Planning, Dr. G. B Kumo on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission.

In the letter, which was addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Africa, Prof. Valentine Aletor, the courses that were approved for the 2017/2018 academic session are‎ Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquaculture ‎as well as Hotel Management and Tourism.

Others are; English, History and International Studies, Linguistic /Nigeria Language, Theatre Arts, Education management and Guidance and Counseling.

Also approved are;‎ Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Computer science, Mathematics, Microbiology and Physics.

It also gave its approval for Accounting, Banking and Finance, Business Administration, ‎Economics, Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, Mass Communication, Political Science and Public Administration.

The commission, while congratulating authorities of the university reminded them to review their academic brief document to reflect changes made to its original take-off.

‎Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson has expressed concern over the apthy shown by the indigenes of the State towards National Identity Card exercise.

Hon. Danile Iworiso-Markson, who expressed the concern during a call on him by the management of the National Identity Management Commission {NIMC} in the state, expressed shock that out of the thirty million Nigerians registered so far, only about two hundred thousand is from Bayelsa, a figure he described as very disturbing. ‎

Iworiso-Markson blamed the development partly to the inadequate public enlightenment and charged the commission to increase its sensitization programmes to enable more Bayelsans, especially those who have not registered to be abreast of the importance of the identity card.

While emphasizing that it is a great civic responsibility, the Information Commissioner pledged the support of the state government to the commission to assist them carry out aggressive campaign.

“I commend your efforts so far but a lot of work still needs to be done. I am surprised and in fact shocked by the figures you have just reeled out and this is not good at all. This government of His Excellency, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson is interested in the scheme and we will collaborate with you.

” We will do all we can to ensure our people register and see how we can get to increase the number even to something close to a million before the end of the year” he said.

According to him in view of the terrain of the state, deliberate effort must be made to ensure that public enlightenment programmes reach rural dwellers in far flung communities, pointing out that the state is in need of the scheme more than any other state in view of its developmental plan.

The Bayelsa Government mouthpiece maintained that for the exercise to get the desired result in the state, the commission must work in synergy with various traditional and community leaders.

In his remarks earlier, the State Coordinator of the National Identity Management Commission, Ibiba Bob-Manuel had told the commissioner of the support the scheme has received from the government since its commencement in the state.

Bob-Manuel who congratulated the Commissioner on his recent appointment expressed optimism that the commission will benefit more in its awareness campaigns when the community radio in each of the three senatorial zone as proposed by the government becomes fully operational.

The NIMC State Cordinator who said it is in the interest of citizens to register, highlighted the disadvantages of not registering to include; denial from getting International Passport, Drivers License, scholarship among others.