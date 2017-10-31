University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Supplementary Admission Announced.

The University of Lagos wishes to inform all Post-UTME candidates who applied for admission to the university for the 2017/2018 academic session but were not offered admission into the Merit Admission List that there are few vacancies for Supplementary Admissions in the following Faculties/Programmes: FACULTY OF ARTS Creative Arts Linguistics Igbo/Yoruba FACULTY OF EDUCATION Adult …

The post University Of Lagos 2017/2018 Supplementary Admission Announced. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

