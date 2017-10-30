UPDATE ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Companies’ earnings hit N5.2trn, profit rises to N1.1trn – Vanguard
UPDATE ON ECONOMIC RECOVERY: Companies' earnings hit N5.2trn, profit rises to N1.1trn
Leading companies across the sub sectors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, have turned in their financial performance in the first nine months of this year showing real economic recovery with high expectation for full year 2017 bumper returns.
