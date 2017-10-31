UPP relocates national secretariat to Anambra ahead of governorship poll — Chekwas

Chief Chekwas Okorie, National Chairman of United Progressives Party (UPP), says the national secretariat of the party has relocated from Abuja to Anambra ahead of the Nov. 18 governorship election in the state.

Okorie, who spoke to the Newsmen on Tuesday in Awka, said that the party was determined to take over the government of Anambra.

According to him, the party will return the state to the path of greatness.

“To show you our commitment in this election, UPP National Secretariat has closed down in Abuja and moved to Anambra.

“It will remain here until the election, which is to show you our level of seriousness,’’ Okorie told Newsmen

“UPP has a presidential candidate for the governorship position in Anambra. Osita Chidoka has all it takes to transform the state.

“We have the best candidate and running mate for this election, he epitomises the manifesto of our party.

“He is a young man, vibrant, served the FRSC and the Aviation ministry at the highest level of government without blemish.

“His running, Mr Marcel Okeke was a Chief Economist at Zenith Bank, he resigned and teamed up with Chidoka to run for this election.’’

Okorie, who was the founder of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), said the party had derailed from the principle upon which it was founded.

He alleged that APGA was no longer representing the interest of the masses.

“Those who are desecrating the picture of Ojukwu do not know him, meanwhile they have derailed from the principles upon which we found the party, our leader Ojukwu must be turning in anger in his grave.

“They are playing mind games and preying on our emotions because they do not have anything to tell the masses.

“At this time you should be telling Anambra people what you have done and what you intend to do and not ‘Nka bu Nkeanyi’ – meaning this is our own,’’ he said.

He said that the people were now wiser and would not trade off their future for paltry financial inducement.

