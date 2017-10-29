Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

USAID, Nestle train farmers, agro workers – The Punch

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

USAID, Nestle train farmers, agro workers
The Punch
The United States Agency for International Development and three other organisations will henceforth train farmers, workers and small agricultural businesses in Kaduna State by leveraging the expertise of volunteers. The three other organisations that
USAID, Nestle to empower 20000 farmers in KadunaTODAY.NG

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.