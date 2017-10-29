Valverde: We Are Lucky To Have Messi

Ernesto Valverde was brimming with praise for Lionel Messi, after he helped Barcelona to a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona were made to work for the win, as Messi gave the Catalans the lead in the 36th minute, before Paulinho settled matters.

Valverde was full of praise for the mercurial Argentine, who has now scored 16 goals in 15 appearances.

“Messi could have scored another goal if the post hadn’t got in the way, but he’s incredible,” he said.

“He can make the difference at any moment. It was a spectacular goal.

“We’re so lucky that the best player in the world plays for us.”

