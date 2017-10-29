Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Abducted UNIMAID staff will be released soon – Gov Shettima

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has said that the the University of Maiduguri staff who were abducted by Boko Haram in July will soon be released soon.

Governor Kashim Shettima in viedeo obatained from Channels Television said “I believe discussions are currently ongoing. I would rather not comment on this issue so as not to jeopardise the lives of those hostages. But I can assure you that discussions are ongoing and very soon they will regain their freedom,” the governor said.

