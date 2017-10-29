Video: Abducted UNIMAID staff will be released soon – Gov Shettima

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has said that the the University of Maiduguri staff who were abducted by Boko Haram in July will soon be released soon.

Governor Kashim Shettima in viedeo obatained from Channels Television said “I believe discussions are currently ongoing. I would rather not comment on this issue so as not to jeopardise the lives of those hostages. But I can assure you that discussions are ongoing and very soon they will regain their freedom,” the governor said.

The post Video: Abducted UNIMAID staff will be released soon – Gov Shettima appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

