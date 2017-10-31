Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Celebrity Show Host Wendy Williams Faints on Live TV

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Celebrity Show host Wendy Williams gave everyone a serious scare when she fainted on live television on Tuesday morning. The show host was dressed as the statue of Liberty to celebrate Halloween when she suddenly took a tumble and went down. After a commercial break, she told the audience: “That was not a stunt. I…

