VIDEO: Dimplez – U

Esiri Steve also known as Dimplez is an Afro-pop singer originally from Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

He attended Ugborikoko Primary and secondary schools, after which he proceeded to Delta State Polytechnic to study accounting. As a musician, he started recording demos in 2006, but released his first official single “Send Me An Angel” produced by Young D.

He, however, released another single “Oh My God” in 2016 with video directed by Mattmax. He also has a couple of singles featuring top-notch musicians like Timaya, Henry Knight etc.

His current single “U” was produced by Boom Beatz, Mixed and Mastered by Indomix. With video directed by Ace video director, Paul Gambit in the Victoria Garden City, Lagos. Watch, Enjoy and share your views.

