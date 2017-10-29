VIDEO: Dorcas – Greater

Award winning gospel singer, Dorcas More O’Ferrall widely known as Dorcas drops a new video titled Greater.

According To Dorcas:-

“The universe is subject to one..God.

To whom all the kingdoms of this world answers and bows to because He is ‘Greater’ than all.

Every generation knows Him in a perculiar way..

To Abraham, He was a friend

To Moses, deliverer

To Elijah, He was ‘Fire ’

To John, He was ‘The Word’

To Paul He was ‘Perfection’

To Dorcas, He is ‘Greater than all’ – Halleluyah.

If God is any of these or more to you, then this new single release is for your heart and soul. “Let the earth rejoice for our God is greater than all”

Dorcas More O’Ferrall is an award winning Gospel Singer, who offers Multi dimensional praise and worship to her Heavenly Father. Known for celebrating and showcasing His greatness and power wherever she goes.

