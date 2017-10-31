VIDEO: Eunice U – Great Is Your Name

Fresh off the heels of her recently released debut album ‘Happily Victorious (Live)’, International gospel recording artist/songwriter Eunice U issues the audio and video for one of the songs “Great Is Your Name”.

Here is how she describes the song, “A call to worship God like never before. A call to lay all your cares, burdens, obstacles, situations, and circumstances of life into the mighty hands of God who through Jesus has overcome it all for you and I.”

Audio produced by Rodrick Bubba Dowling

Video directed by Akin Alabi

Listen, watch and Download.

