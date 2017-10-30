Pages Navigation Menu

Video: I have documents, I am not a thief – Maina

Ex-pensions boss, Abdulrasheed Maina in the video said that he is not a thief and narrating his side of the story.

Maina also said that he has documents that will expose high level of corruption in Nigeria and that he never stole N195 billion and alleging that N300 million was being stolen every day.

