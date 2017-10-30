Video: I have documents, I am not a thief – Maina

Ex-pensions boss, Abdulrasheed Maina in the video said that he is not a thief and narrating his side of the story.

Maina also said that he has documents that will expose high level of corruption in Nigeria and that he never stole N195 billion and alleging that N300 million was being stolen every day.

The post Video: I have documents, I am not a thief – Maina appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

