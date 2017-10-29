VIDEO: Maina Tells his Side of the Story, Claims N300m is Being Stolen From Nigeria Daily

Embattled ex-pensions boss, Abdulrasheed Maina has been subject to severe criticism in all sectors due to his alleged role in the embezzlement of the pension fund. A video in which he is seen defending himself and stating that his prosecution is the work of enemies has now surfaced online. In it he is seen telling his…

The post VIDEO: Maina Tells his Side of the Story, Claims N300m is Being Stolen From Nigeria Daily appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

