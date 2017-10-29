Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Maina Tells his Side of the Story, Claims N300m is Being Stolen From Nigeria Daily

Posted on Oct 29, 2017

Embattled ex-pensions boss, Abdulrasheed Maina has been subject to severe criticism in all sectors due to his alleged role in the embezzlement of the pension fund. A video in which he is seen defending himself and stating that his prosecution is the work of enemies has now surfaced online. In it he is seen telling his…

