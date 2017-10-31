(VIDEO) New SGF speaks on Buhari’s government

Newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has pledged to implement programmes and policies aimed at uplifting the quality of lives of all Nigerians. Mustapha stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja. He noted that the Buhari administration had achieved a lot in the provision of social amenities and safeguarding the nation.

