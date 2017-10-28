Video: “President Buhari is a thief and a liar” – Asari Dokubo

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo has released a fresh video on YouTube to attack President Buhari. In this Video the ex-militant claims that Buhari is a thief and a liar. He says everything about Buhari is a lie. He pointed out that former Pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina was appointed by Buhari to join the change…

The post Video: “President Buhari is a thief and a liar” – Asari Dokubo appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

