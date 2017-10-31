VIDEO: Sis Blessing Emmanuel – Chineke Onyedika Gi

Sis Blessing Emmanuel a.k.a Omaricha Nwa Jesus, premieres the video to “CHINEKE ONYEDIKA GI”, a unique track off her gospel album: THE GOD BLESSED. Shot by Rushwoq. Watch video below and also grab the full video album for “THE GOD BLESSED”, which is already in stores nationwide.

The post VIDEO: Sis Blessing Emmanuel – Chineke Onyedika Gi appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

