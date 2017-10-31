Pages Navigation Menu

Video: TB Joshua took advantage of me for Viral Deliverance Video – Jim Iyke

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has opened up in an interview about the viral deliverance video in which he was seen rolling on the floor after it was alleged that he was delivered by Prophet TB Joshua. Recall that on September 29th, 2016, Jim Iyke hd a life changing deliverance at the Synagogue Church of All…

