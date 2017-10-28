Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Young lady weeps as her man fakes his arrest just to propose to her

A video making the rounds on social media shows a young lady left in tears after her boyfriend faked his arrest just to propose to her. The young lady was in shock for the most part that she started to cry and afterward accepted his proposal. Watch the video below.   Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

