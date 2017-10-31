VIDEO: YQ – Gbanjo

Nigerian singer, YQ is here with the visuals to his recently released hit single “GBANJO”. The versatile musician who is currently signed to his self-owned Hookmasters Records is not resting on his oars as he yet again delivers a crisp video to the highly melodious & lyrically rich tune ‘Gbanjo’.

YQ adds this timeless tune to his list of major classic hits including: Efimile (Dagrin RIP), I Like Girls, Tear Rubber, Nawo Nawo (Olamide), Dresscode (Naeto C), Sandalili (Terry G), Tonite, Area (MI), Duro (Naeto C), That Girl (Ice Prince), Oyoyo (2shotz), Turn By Turn (Kel ft Wizkid) just to mention but a few.

‘GBANJO’ was shot in Lagos, Nigeria by UJ Pro Films.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Video below:

The post VIDEO: YQ – Gbanjo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

